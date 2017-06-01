Award-winning Taiwan documentary maker dies in helicopter crash

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Award-winning “Beyond Beauty – Taiwan from Above” (看見台灣) documentary maker Chi Po-lin (齊柏林) was one of three people who died when their helicopter crashed in Hualien County, reports said Saturday.

The movie was a huge commercial success, grossing more than NT$220 million (US$7.3 million) which also helped focus public attention on issues of environmental pollution and climate change affecting Taiwan. The 90-minute film won the prize for Best Documentary at the 2013 Golden Horse Awards, Taiwan’s equivalent of the Oscars. His last public appearance was when he announced plans for a sequel last Thursday.

At 11:56 a.m. Saturday, a helicopter was reported to have crashed in the mountains near the Hualien coastal town of Fengbin. Later reports said the craft had been on a filming mission and carried three people who all died in the crash.

Only about two hours later did reports confirm that one of those aboard had been Chi, 52. He was taking footage of a local Rainbow Bridge for the sequel to “Beyond Beauty,” reports said.

According to the Civil Aeronautics Administration, the company which owned the helicopter, Emerald Pacific Airlines (凌天航空) of Taichung, suffered five accidents in the 23 years of its existence with eight deaths as a result, reports said.