China protests as U.S. B-1B bombers fly over South China Sea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China has accused the United States of creating regional tension after two B-1B Lancer strategic bombers flew a mission out of Guam over the South China Sea, reports said Saturday.

As China claims widespread areas of the sea, including many uninhabited rocks, reefs and islands, for itself, it has rejected any signs of alleged interference by the U.S. Several other nations, including Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia, also claim sovereignty over large parts of the same area.

The latest complaint from China followed a statement by the U.S. Pacific Command that two bombers had been flying out, while it also said that “an Air Force B-1B strategic bomber assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies over Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett as the ship and aircraft operate in the South China Sea.”

In its protest, Beijing said the frequent recent forays by U.S. reconnaissance planes and ships in the area caused regional tension, though the planes had been effectively monitored.

The two bombers’ squadron is based at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas. In order to protect the safety of the action, no further details would be released, the Pacific Command said, adding that the exercise did not focus on any particular enemy country.

A recent Pentagon report said that China’s island expansion efforts in the South China Sea had already provided space for a total of 24 fighter jets at three locations, with a target of more than 70 once the construction projects were completed.