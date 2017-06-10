Major League Baseball Capsules

CHICAGO (AP) — Rockies closer Greg Holland walked the bases loaded in the ninth inning before escaping as Colorado held off the Chicago Cubs 5-3 in Major League Baseball on Friday for their season-high sixth win in a row.

After three straight one-out walks, Holland retired Ben Zobrist on a short flyball and struck out Jason Heyward for his major league-best 23rd save. The Rockies posted their National League-leading 40th win this season and have their longest winning streak since 2014.

Chris Rusin (3-0) won in relief. Seth Frankoff (0-1) lost in his major league debut.

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell returned to the team a day after the club told him not to come to Wrigley Field while Major League Baseball investigates a domestic abuse claim. Russell, who didn't play, had been accused of hitting his wife in a social media post that has since been deleted. Russell denied the allegation.

BRAVES 3, METS 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson turned a normal grounder up the middle into a hustle double, then dashed home on a single by pinch-hitter Rio Ruiz in the ninth inning to lift Atlanta over New York.

With one out in the ninth, Swanson hit a bouncer through the infield and ran hard out of the batter's box. As center fielder Curtis Granderson took a casual approach to the ball, Swanson never let up as he rounded first base and slid head-first into second.

Josh Edgin then relieved Fernando Salas (0-2), and Ruiz followed with a single to left. Swanson skipped out of the way of the ball, sped home and slid in safely.

Jim Johnson (4-1) pitched a scoreless ninth.

MARLINS 12, PIRATES 7

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton smashed a home run over the batter's eye at PNC Park, Tyler Moore went deep twice as Miami pounded reeling Pittsburgh.

Moore hit a two-run homer off Tyler Glasnow (2-6) in the second and took reliever Dovydas Neverauskas deep over the left field wall in the seventh.

Dustin McGowan (4-0) won in relief. The Marlins have won 11 of 15, the Pirates have lost four straight to drop into last in the NL Central division.

RANGERS 5, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrew Cashner quieted the National League's top-hitting lineup, Jonathan Lucroy and Rougned Odor homered, and Texas topped Washington.

The Rangers advantage of three errors and won for just the fourth time in 15 games.

Cashner (3-5) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings. Matt Bush got two outs for his seventh save. Tanner Roark (6-3) took the loss.

CARDINALS 3, PHILLIES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Aledmys Diaz hit a solo home run and Michael Wacha pitched six strong innings as St. Louis ended a seven-game losing streak.

Earlier in the day, the Cardinals reassigned some members of the coaching staff and released veteran infielder Jhonny Peralta.

Philadelphia lost its third straight game.

Seung Hwan Oh pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 16 chances. Left fielder Tommy Pham made a diving catch on a line drive by Freddy Galvis to end the game, stranding a runner at third.

Wacha (3-3) allowed two runs. Jeremy Hellickson (5-4) took the loss.

YANKEES 8, ORIOLES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Hicks homered twice and rookie Jordan Montgomery pitched seven stellar innings to lead New York over Baltimore.

Starlin Castro also connected for the American League East leaders, who won their third straight. The Yankees have outscored rivals Boston and Baltimore 25-3 over the last three nights.

Montgomery (4-4) set a career high with eight strikeouts in the longest outing of his 11 major league starts. He was coming off six innings of three-hit ball in a 7-0 win at Toronto.

Dylan Bundy (6-5) tossed six solid innings but lost for the fourth time in his past five starts.

RED SOX 5, TIGERS 3

BOSTON (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift Boston over Detroit.

The Red Sox rallied for three runs in the inning, capped by Bradley's two-out shot off Alex Wilson (1-3).

Matt Barnes (4-2) pitched one inning and Craig Kimbrel picked up his 18th save. The Tigers have lost three straight.

ANGELS 9, ASTROS 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Cameron Maybin starred in his return from the disabled list, finishing with three hits and a career-high four steals to help Los Angeles beat Houston.

Maybin missed nine games with an oblique injury. He doubled, had two infield singles and scored four times while moving into first place in the American League with 17 steals.

Matt Shoemaker (6-3) pitched seven solid innings. Houston starter Brad Peacock (3-1) allowed a season-high seven hits in just three innings.

INDIANS 7, WHITE SOX 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Edwin Encarnacion hit a go-ahead, two-run homer and Corey Kluber won his second straight start since coming off the disabled list as Cleveland beat Chicago.

Encarnacion had three hits.

Chicago slugger Jose Abreu left in the seventh inning after being hit on the left leg by Andrew Miller's pitch. Abreu fell to the ground and couldn't put any weight on his leg while being helped to the dugout. Chicago said he has a bruised leg and will be re-evaluated Saturday.

Kluber (5-2) allowed three runs in six innings. Miguel Gonzalez (4-7) took the loss.

RAYS 13, ATHLETICS 4

ST. PETERBURG, Florida (AP) — Tampa Bay tied a season-high with five home runs and Alex Cobb went six strong innings in a win over Oakland.

Steven Souza Jr., Mallex Smith, Logan Morrison, Tim Beckham and Corey Dickerson all homered for the Rays.

Cobb (5-5), coming off a start Saturday at Seattle in which he allowed nine runs and 14 hits over five innings, gave up one run and four hits.

Andrew Triggs (5-6) struggled for the fourth consecutive start.

TWINS 4, GIANTS 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ervin Santana pitched a four-hitter for his third shutout of the season and hit a three-run double to lead Minnesota to a victory over the Giants.

Santana (8-3) recovered from a seven-run shelling last Saturday against the Angels to shut down the Giants in an efficient 91-pitch outing. He struck out five, walked one and started 26 of the 31 batters he faced with first-pitch strikes.

Santana has allowed at least five runs in three starts this season and followed all of them with scoreless outings, including two game shutouts.

Matt Moore (2-7) allowed four runs in six innings to extend his winless streak to five starts. The Giants have lost eight of 11 overall and have just three wins in Moore's 13 starts this season.

BREWERS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 6

PHOENIX (AP) — Manny Pina had three hits — two doubles — and two RBIs and the Brewers ended Arizona's nine-game home win streak.

Jake Lamb hit a three-run homer for the Diamondbacks, losers at home for only the ninth time in 33 games this season. David Peralta added three hits and an RBI.

Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar was taken off the field on a cart with an injury after making a diving stop in short right field to rob Chris Herrmann in the eighth inning.

Hernan Perez homered for the Brewers and Orlando Arcia had three singles and a sacrifice fly.

DODGERS 7, REDS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat off the disabled list, Enrique Hernandez added a solo shot and Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda combined on a five-hitter to lead the Dodgers to a victory over the Reds.

Reds starting pitcher Amir Garrett (3-5) left the game in the second inning after taking a shot to his bare left hand.

Hill (3-2) started and went five innings for the Dodgers, holding the Reds to one run on two hits. He walked three and struck out five.

Making his first relief appearance since his 2008 rookie season in Japan, Maeda threw the final four innings to earn the save. He gave up three hits, including a ninth-inning solo home run to Joey Votto, while striking out six.

MARINERS 4, BLUE JAYS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Danny Valencia and Jarrod Dyson had RBI singles as part of Seattle's seventh-inning rally, and the Mariners beat the Blue Jays for their 10th win in 12 games.

The Mariners rallied with two runs in the seventh after struggling to get anything started all night against Toronto starter Joe Biagini (1-5).

Valencia's single scored Robinson Cano with the tying run, and Dyson followed with a liner to center scoring Kyle Seager and giving Seattle a 3-2 lead. Seager added a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning.

PADRES 6, ROYALS 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Matt Szczur hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the Padres beat the Royals to end a five-game losing streak.

Szczur was pinch-hitting for starter Jhoulys Chacin (5-5), who had given up a tying two-run homer to Salvador Perez in the fifth.

Szczur's second homer came off rookie lefty Matt Strahm (1-3) and gave San Diego a 3-2 lead.

Rookie Franchy Cordero hit a two-run double in the eighth off reliever Chris Young, a former Padres starter, and Yangervis Solarte followed with an RBI single.