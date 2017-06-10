Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|002
|010
|000—3
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|120
|03x—7
|10
|0
M.Gonzalez, Jennings (5), Petricka (8) and Narvaez, K.Smith; Kluber, Miller (7), Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 5-2. L_M.Gonzalez 4-7. HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion.
___
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|000—2
|5
|1
|New York
|020
|001
|32x—8
|11
|0
Bundy, Jackson (7), Crichton (7) and C.Joseph; J.Montgomery, Clippard (8), Holder (9) and Romine. W_J.Montgomery 4-4. L_Bundy 6-5. HRs_Baltimore, Schoop. New York, Hicks 2, Castro.
___
|Oakland
|000
|001
|120—
|4
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|311
|350
|00x—13
|15
|0
Triggs, Neal (4) and Vogt; Cobb, Garton (7), Farquhar (9) and Sucre. W_Cobb 5-5. L_Triggs 5-6. HRs_Oakland, Vogt. Tampa Bay, Dickerson, Souza Jr., Morrison, Beckham, Smith.
___
|Detroit
|200
|100
|000—3
|11
|2
|Boston
|000
|200
|03x—5
|11
|0
Zimmermann, Greene (7), Wilson (8), Stumpf (8) and J.McCann; B.Johnson, Hembree (5), Kelly (7), M.Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_M.Barnes 4-2. L_Wilson 1-3. Sv_Kimbrel (18). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos, Mahtook. Boston, Bradley Jr., Moreland.
___
|Los Angeles
|121
|101
|210—9
|13
|0
|Houston
|020
|000
|200—4
|8
|1
Shoemaker, Hernandez (8), Alvarez (9) and Maldonado; Peacock, Hoyt (4), Martes (5), Sipp (8) and B.McCann. W_Shoemaker 6-3. L_Peacock 3-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Maldonado. Houston, Bregman.
___
|Toronto
|011
|000
|000—2
|10
|0
|Seattle
|001
|000
|21x—4
|7
|0
Biagini, Loup (8), Leone (8) and Martin; Gaviglio, Cloyd (7), Vincent (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_Cloyd 1-0. L_Biagini 1-5. Sv_Diaz (10). HRs_Toronto, Bautista.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Texas
|001
|021
|100—5
|13
|0
|Washington
|000
|001
|001—2
|9
|3
Cashner, Claudio (8), Kela (9), Bush (9) and Lucroy; Roark, Romero (7), J.Turner (8), Treinen (9) and Wieters. W_Cashner 3-5. L_Roark 6-3. Sv_Bush (7). HRs_Texas, Lucroy, Odor.
___
|Minnesota
|001
|300
|000—4
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
E.Santana and J.Castro; M.Moore, Gearrin (7), Kontos (9) and Posey. W_E.Santana 8-3. L_M.Moore 2-7.
___
|Kansas City
|000
|020
|001—3
|7
|0
|San Diego
|110
|000
|13x—6
|14
|0
Skoglund, Alexander (2), Strahm (5), Moylan (7), Young (8) and S.Perez; Chacin, Hand (8), Buchter (9), Maurer (9) and Hedges. W_Chacin 5-5. L_Strahm 1-3. Sv_Maurer (10). HRs_Kansas City, Perez. San Diego, Szczur.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|020
|020
|100—5
|10
|2
|Chicago
|200
|010
|000—3
|3
|1
Marquez, Rusin (4), Dunn (6), Oberg (7), Ottavino (8), Holland (9) and Hanigan; M.Montgomery, Frankoff (5), Edwards (7), Uehara (8), W.Davis (9) and Montero, Contreras. W_Rusin 3-0. L_Frankoff 0-1. Sv_Holland (23). HRs_Colorado, Hanigan, Blackmon.
___
|Miami
|023
|203
|110—12
|18
|1
|Pittsburgh
|101
|200
|012—
|7
|13
|1
Worley, McGowan (4), Barraclough (6), Garcia (8), Ellington (9), Wittgren (9) and Ellis; Glasnow, LeBlanc (5), Neverauskas (7), Watson (9) and Stallings. W_McGowan 4-0. L_Glasnow 2-6. HRs_Miami, Stanton, Moore 2.
___
|New York
|001
|000
|100—2
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|001—3
|9
|0
Harvey, Sewald (6), Blevins (7), Salas (8), Edgin (9) and d'Arnaud; Teheran, O'Flaherty (7), Motte (7), Krol (7), J.Ramirez (8), J.Johnson (9) and K.Suzuki. W_J.Johnson 4-1. L_Salas 0-2. HRs_New York, Granderson, d'Arnaud.
___
|Philadelphia
|002
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|002
|010
|00x—3
|11
|1
Hellickson, Fien (7) and Knapp; Wacha, Bowman (7), Rosenthal (8), Oh (9) and Fryer. W_Wacha 3-3. L_Hellickson 5-4. Sv_Oh (14). HRs_St. Louis, Diaz.
___
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|001—2
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|202
|200
|01x—7
|9
|1
Garrett, Buchanan (2), Wood (4), Storen (7), Cingrani (8) and Barnhart; R.Hill, Maeda (6) and A.Barnes. W_R.Hill 3-2. L_Garrett 3-5. Sv_Maeda (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Votto. Los Angeles, Turner, Hernandez.
___
|Milwaukee
|300
|012
|200—8
|14
|1
|Arizona
|300
|010
|200—6
|8
|2
Davies, Hughes (6), Drake (7), J.Barnes (7), Torres (8), Knebel (8) and Pina, Bandy; Delgado, McFarland (6), Wilhelmsen (7), Chafin (8), Bracho (9) and Mathis, Herrmann. W_Davies 7-3. L_McFarland 3-1. Sv_Knebel (8). HRs_Milwaukee, Perez. Arizona, Lamb.