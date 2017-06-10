Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Chicago 002 010 000—3 9 0 Cleveland 100 120 03x—7 10 0

M.Gonzalez, Jennings (5), Petricka (8) and Narvaez, K.Smith; Kluber, Miller (7), Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 5-2. L_M.Gonzalez 4-7. HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion.

___

Baltimore 020 000 000—2 5 1 New York 020 001 32x—8 11 0

Bundy, Jackson (7), Crichton (7) and C.Joseph; J.Montgomery, Clippard (8), Holder (9) and Romine. W_J.Montgomery 4-4. L_Bundy 6-5. HRs_Baltimore, Schoop. New York, Hicks 2, Castro.

___

Oakland 000 001 120— 4 6 0 Tampa Bay 311 350 00x—13 15 0

Triggs, Neal (4) and Vogt; Cobb, Garton (7), Farquhar (9) and Sucre. W_Cobb 5-5. L_Triggs 5-6. HRs_Oakland, Vogt. Tampa Bay, Dickerson, Souza Jr., Morrison, Beckham, Smith.

___

Detroit 200 100 000—3 11 2 Boston 000 200 03x—5 11 0

Zimmermann, Greene (7), Wilson (8), Stumpf (8) and J.McCann; B.Johnson, Hembree (5), Kelly (7), M.Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_M.Barnes 4-2. L_Wilson 1-3. Sv_Kimbrel (18). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos, Mahtook. Boston, Bradley Jr., Moreland.

___

Los Angeles 121 101 210—9 13 0 Houston 020 000 200—4 8 1

Shoemaker, Hernandez (8), Alvarez (9) and Maldonado; Peacock, Hoyt (4), Martes (5), Sipp (8) and B.McCann. W_Shoemaker 6-3. L_Peacock 3-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Maldonado. Houston, Bregman.

___

Toronto 011 000 000—2 10 0 Seattle 001 000 21x—4 7 0

Biagini, Loup (8), Leone (8) and Martin; Gaviglio, Cloyd (7), Vincent (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_Cloyd 1-0. L_Biagini 1-5. Sv_Diaz (10). HRs_Toronto, Bautista.

___

INTERLEAGUE Texas 001 021 100—5 13 0 Washington 000 001 001—2 9 3

Cashner, Claudio (8), Kela (9), Bush (9) and Lucroy; Roark, Romero (7), J.Turner (8), Treinen (9) and Wieters. W_Cashner 3-5. L_Roark 6-3. Sv_Bush (7). HRs_Texas, Lucroy, Odor.

___

Minnesota 001 300 000—4 8 0 San Francisco 000 000 000—0 4 0

E.Santana and J.Castro; M.Moore, Gearrin (7), Kontos (9) and Posey. W_E.Santana 8-3. L_M.Moore 2-7.

___

Kansas City 000 020 001—3 7 0 San Diego 110 000 13x—6 14 0

Skoglund, Alexander (2), Strahm (5), Moylan (7), Young (8) and S.Perez; Chacin, Hand (8), Buchter (9), Maurer (9) and Hedges. W_Chacin 5-5. L_Strahm 1-3. Sv_Maurer (10). HRs_Kansas City, Perez. San Diego, Szczur.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Colorado 020 020 100—5 10 2 Chicago 200 010 000—3 3 1

Marquez, Rusin (4), Dunn (6), Oberg (7), Ottavino (8), Holland (9) and Hanigan; M.Montgomery, Frankoff (5), Edwards (7), Uehara (8), W.Davis (9) and Montero, Contreras. W_Rusin 3-0. L_Frankoff 0-1. Sv_Holland (23). HRs_Colorado, Hanigan, Blackmon.

___

Miami 023 203 110—12 18 1 Pittsburgh 101 200 012— 7 13 1

Worley, McGowan (4), Barraclough (6), Garcia (8), Ellington (9), Wittgren (9) and Ellis; Glasnow, LeBlanc (5), Neverauskas (7), Watson (9) and Stallings. W_McGowan 4-0. L_Glasnow 2-6. HRs_Miami, Stanton, Moore 2.

___

New York 001 000 100—2 5 0 Atlanta 000 002 001—3 9 0

Harvey, Sewald (6), Blevins (7), Salas (8), Edgin (9) and d'Arnaud; Teheran, O'Flaherty (7), Motte (7), Krol (7), J.Ramirez (8), J.Johnson (9) and K.Suzuki. W_J.Johnson 4-1. L_Salas 0-2. HRs_New York, Granderson, d'Arnaud.

___

Philadelphia 002 000 000—2 7 0 St. Louis 002 010 00x—3 11 1

Hellickson, Fien (7) and Knapp; Wacha, Bowman (7), Rosenthal (8), Oh (9) and Fryer. W_Wacha 3-3. L_Hellickson 5-4. Sv_Oh (14). HRs_St. Louis, Diaz.

___

Cincinnati 010 000 001—2 5 1 Los Angeles 202 200 01x—7 9 1

Garrett, Buchanan (2), Wood (4), Storen (7), Cingrani (8) and Barnhart; R.Hill, Maeda (6) and A.Barnes. W_R.Hill 3-2. L_Garrett 3-5. Sv_Maeda (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Votto. Los Angeles, Turner, Hernandez.

___

Milwaukee 300 012 200—8 14 1 Arizona 300 010 200—6 8 2

Davies, Hughes (6), Drake (7), J.Barnes (7), Torres (8), Knebel (8) and Pina, Bandy; Delgado, McFarland (6), Wilhelmsen (7), Chafin (8), Bracho (9) and Mathis, Herrmann. W_Davies 7-3. L_McFarland 3-1. Sv_Knebel (8). HRs_Milwaukee, Perez. Arizona, Lamb.