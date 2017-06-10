Biggest night market in northern Taiwan opens today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Sing Ren Garden Night Market (興仁花園夜市) opens tonight officially in New Taipei's Shulin District (樹林區), becoming the biggest night market in northern Taiwan.

Covering a total area of 4.95 hectares, 400 vendors have marched into the Sing Ren Night Market. The traditional Taiwanese street food, exotic cuisine and trendy clothing stands are all settled and ready to serve all the visitors. A large playground area is also provided for children.

The night market has been planned and designed for four years, according to the organizer. The focus not only includes its large scale, but also the environmental friendliness and great sanitary. Every vendor is requested to provide filtered water, environment-friendly chopsticks and dissoluble plastic bags.

The organizer indicated that they will carry out hygienic tests for all the stalls three times a week in order to maintain the cleanliness of the market, trying to bring in a new night market culture in Taiwan.

To ease the pressure of mothers shopping with babies, nursing rooms can also be found in every restroom in the night market. Visitors can also take a rest or enjoy the food on a wooden walkway with a capacity of 4000 people, aiming to make all the customers feel like they are in a department store for a comfortable shopping experience.

The opening hours of the Sing Ren Garden Night Market are 5 pm to 12 am from every Wednesday to Sunday. For more information, visit the official Facebook Page.