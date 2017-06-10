US opposes UN authorizing 5 countries to fight extremists

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is opposing a French-drafted U.N. resolution that would authorize military action by five countries in Africa's vast Sahel region against extremist groups.

France's U.N. Ambassador Francois Delattre says the African Union and the five countries — Mali, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Niger and Chad — have asked for Security Council authorization for the force. France circulated a revised draft resolution Friday.

A U.S. official says the Trump administration supports the force in principle "as a potentially important example of African efforts to fight extremism" but the U.S. doesn't think a U.N. resolution is necessary.

The official, speaking Friday on condition of anonymity because negotiations have been private, said the force already has a green light to deploy and "there is no compelling reason" to give it U.N. authorization.