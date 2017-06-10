WNBA Capsules

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lindsay Whalen became the winningest player in WNBA history as the Minnesota Lynx eased by the short-handed Washington Mystics 98-73 in the WNBA on Friday.

Whalen moved past Swin Cash with her 295th win in 13 seasons.

Sylvia Fowles had 21 points and 11 rebounds and Rebekkah Brunson and Maya Moore each added 17 points for Minnesota (8-0).

Minnesota scored 33 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 58-39 halftime lead behind Fowles' 17 points. She had her sixth 20-plus-point game and fifth double-double.

Elena Delle Donne (left groin) and Emma Meesseman did not play for Washington.

FEVER 83, STORM 80

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Erica Wheeler scored 19 points and Candice Dupree added her first double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds to help Indiana rally to beat Seattle.

Natalie Achonwa scored a career-high 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Indiana.

Loyd finished with 25 points and Stewart scored 23 with nine rebounds for the Storm.

WINGS 96, SPARKS 90

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Glory Johnson had a season-high 24 points and 12 rebounds as Dallas beat Los Angeles.

Skylar Diggins-Smith added 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Wings, who had their highest scoring output of the season and ended a three-game skid.

Nneka Ogwumike had 28 points, 13 rebounds and three steals for the Sparks.

Los Angeles, the 2016 WNBA champions, didn't lose its third game last season until July 19.