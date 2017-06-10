Sequel announced to award-winning aerial documentary

A sequel to groundbreaking aerial documentary “Beyond Beauty—Taiwan from Above” is currently in the works, with the aim of highlighting environmental issues and showcasing the natural beauty of Taiwan and several other nations in the Asia-Pacific region, Taipei City-based production company Taiwan Aerial Imaging Inc. announced June 8.



The company said that as the core idea of the sequel is that the world’s ecosystems are inextricably connected, filming will also take place in four other areas, namely Japan, Malaysia, mainland China and New Zealand, in addition to Taiwan.



The documentary will also transport audiences to several underwater locations, highlighting the beauty of the ocean as well as examining how marine ecosystems are affected by pollution, Taiwan Aerial Imaging added.



Principal photography for the NT$100 million (US$3.32 million) film is slated to take place over approximately 18 months, according to the company. The documentary is scheduled for release in 2019.



Chi Po-lin, director of “Beyond Beauty—Taiwan from Above” and the upcoming sequel, said he intends to place a spotlight on pressing issues such as deforestation and the need for green energy sources. The film will also investigate the geological beginnings of Taiwan as well as the origins of those who first called the island home.



Much of the funding for the sequel was provided by Taipei-based Delta Electronics Foundation, which also played a crucial role in financing the original documentary.



Kuo Shan-shan, CEO of the foundation, said that “Beyond Beauty—Taiwan from Above” has helped bring international awareness of the nation’s natural beauty as well as the environmental challenges it faces. In 2015, it was screened on the sidelines of the 21st Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change in Paris.



Released in 2013, “Beyond Beauty—Taiwan from Above” broke several local box office records, including largest opening weekend for a Taiwan-made documentary. The 90-minute film won Best Documentary at the 2013 Golden Horse Awards, Taiwan’s equivalent of the Oscars.