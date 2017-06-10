Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI June 10 – The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: May may become lame duck after UK election
@China Times: Taipei mayor urges Beijing to restore ties with Taiwan
@Liberty Times: May to form minority gov't after losing parliamentarymajority in election
@Apple Daily: Mom not to have second child after giving birth to one-legged baby girl
@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks chased by institutional investors on back of handsome April revenue
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks bullish on handsome revenue
