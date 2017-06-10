WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

BKN--NBA FINALS

CLEVELAND — One win from revenge, one from perfection. Golden State can win its second NBA title in three years with a Game 4 victory. The champion Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to end the Warriors' 15-game postseason winning streak. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos. Game starts 0115 GMT.

— With:

— BKN--NBA FINALS-THE LATEST — Real-time updates throughout night.

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — Stan Wawrinka battered the ball as if each swing would determine the outcome of his French Open semifinal against No. 1 Andy Murray. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 853 words, photos.

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-MURRAY

PARIS — Despite falling just short of a second successive French Open final, Andy Murray feels he is getting back to his best — just in time for Wimbledon. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 432 words, photos.

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-NADAL

PARIS — According to his longtime coach, Rafael Nadal did not play very well in his French Open semifinal. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 422 words, photos.

With:

— FRENCH OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates throughout the day. SENT: words, photos.

NEWS/DEVELOPING:

SOC--U20 WORLD CUP-VENEZUELA

CARACAS, Venezuela — Long considered South America's weakest team, Venezuela will play England on Sunday in the final of the under-20 World Cup tournament in South Korea. While 17 of England's 21 players belong to English Premier League clubs and have access to the best facilities in the richest league in the world, 17 players in Venezuela's roster play for local cash-strapped clubs. By Jorge Rueda and Ricardo Zuniga. UPCOMING: 740 words, photos will move at 0400 GMT.

OLY2020 OLYMPICS-NEW EVENTS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The IOC added 3-on-3 basketball to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic program on Friday in an effort to give the games a more youthful and urban appeal. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 274 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--WCUP-EUROPEAN QUALIFYING-GROUP A

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris set up a comical late winner for Sweden forward Ola Toivonen in their 2018 World Cup qualifier on Friday.By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 510 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-EUROPEAN QUALIFYING-GROUP B

ANDORRA LA VELLA, Andorra — Andorra made history by beating Hungary 1-0 to win its first World Cup qualifier in 13 years on Friday, ending a 66-match winless streak in official competitions. SENT: 484 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-EUROPEAN QUALIFYING-GROUP H

BRUSSELS — Dries Mertens led Belgium to a 2-0 victory over Estonia on Friday to give it a dominant position in World Cup qualifying Group H after closest challengers Greece and Bosnia-Herzegovina played out a 0-0 draw that was marred by a brawl after the game. By Raf Casert. SENT: 449 words, photos.

OLY--IOC-2024 BIDS

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND — The International Olympic Committee has formally proposed picking the 2024 and 2028 Olympic host cities at the same time this year. Los Angeles and Paris now seem certain to both be awarded a Summer Games in September By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 538 words, photos.

SOC--MAN UNITED-IBRAHIMOVIC

MANCHESTER, England — Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been released by Manchester United after the striker's impressive first season in English soccer was curtailed by a serious knee injury that could keep him out until 2018. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 295 words, photos.

SOC--INTER-SPALLETTI

MILAN — New coach Luciano Spalletti is on a mission to return Inter Milan to the elite of European football. SENT: 304 words, photos.

Also:

— SOC--NETHERLANDS-SNEIJDER. Sneijder becomes the Netherlands' most-capped international. SENT: 205 words.

— SOC--BRAZIL-JESUS INJURY. Brazil says Gabriel Jesus OK after hospital visit. SENT: 263 words.

— SOC--GERMANY TRANSFERS. 'Gladbach signs Denis Zakaria from Young Boys Bern. SENT: 182 words.

— SOC--SCHALKE-COACH. Schalke fires Markus Weinzierl as coach, appoints Tedesco. SENT: 90 words, photos.

— SOC--RUSSIA-CHILE. Russia holds Chile to draw ahead of Confederations Cup. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 287 words.

AUTO RACING:

CAR--F1-CANADIAN GP

MONTREAL — Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari had the fastest time in Friday's second practice at the Canadian Grand Prix. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 495 words, photos.

CAR--F1-CANADIAN GP-STROLL

MONTREAL — Gilles and Jacques Villeneuve are just names in a record book to Lance Stroll, who wasn't born yet when the Canadian father and then his son began their Formula One careers. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 634 words, photos.

Also:

— CAR--NASCAR-JOHNSON-CANCER. NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson ready to race after cancer scare. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 747 words, photos.

— CAR--INDYCAR-TEXAS. Rahal rolling as he arrives at Texas off 2 IndyCar wins. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 656 words, photos

ICE HOCKEY:

HKN--STANLEY CUP

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The Penguins are one win from a second straight Stanley Cup. The Predators are back home Sunday night after a 6-0 drubbing in Pittsburgh in Game 5. Nashville can take comfort in the familiar surroundings, having won 13 of their last 14 playoff games there. By Teresa M. Walker. MOVED: 750 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-BANGLADESH

CARDIFF, Wales — Bangladesh swept to one of the biggest wins in its history as Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan both hit centuries to secure a five-wicket victory over New Zealand on Friday in a potential decider for a place in the Champions Trophy semifinals. SENT: 726 words, photos.

— With:

— CRI--CHAMPIONS TROPHY-AUSTRALIA ON BRINK — Washouts leave Australia in danger of group stage exit. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 500 words, photos coming.

CYCLING:

CYC--CRITERIUM DU DAUPHINE

LA MOTTE-SERVOLEX, France — Danish cyclist Jakob Fuglsang won the first mountain stage of the Criterium du Dauphine race in a thrilling finish on Friday, while Australian Richie Porte took the overall lead ahead of archrival Chris Froome with two stages remaining. SENT: 491 words, photos.

SAILING:

SAI--AMERICA'S CUP

Artemis Racing of Sweden clinched a spot in the America's Cup challenger finals by beating SoftBank Team Japan on Friday for the fourth straight time. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 764 words, photos.

OTHER STORIES:

— RAC--BELMONT STAKES. Belmont Stakes up for grabs to end uneven Triple Crown. By Beth Harris. SENT: 829 words, photos.

— HKN--STANLEY CUP-CAPTAIN CROSBY. Crosby doing it all again as Penguins close in on Cup. By Will Graves. SENT: 918 words, photos.

— OLY--OLYMPIC MUSEUM — Groundbreaking for Olympic museum in Colorado near USOC headquarters. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 500 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.