APNewsBreak: Gianforte to plead guilty to assault charge

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana prosecutor says Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected last month the state's only congressman.

Gianforte will appear Monday in Gallatin County Justice Court to be arraigned and sentenced on the misdemeanor charge.

The Republican technology entrepreneur reached a civil settlement with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs over claims that Gianforte knocked Jacobs to the ground when the reporter asked him a question May 24.

As part of the settlement, Jacobs said he would not object to Gianforte entering a no contest plea, meaning Gianforte would concede to the charge without admitting guilt.

But Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert told The Associated Press Friday that Gianforte will plead guilty.

Gianforte spokesman Shane Scanlon did not respond to messages seeking comment.