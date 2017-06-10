US allowed to investigate prices of Canada's Bombardier jets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government investigation will continue into whether Canada's Bombardier is selling airliners in the U.S. at illegally subsidized prices, a claim that has raised trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada.

Chicago-based Boeing accuses Bombardier of violating antidumping and anti-subsidy laws by selling planes at below fair prices.

On Friday, the U.S. International Trade Commission voted 5-0 that there is enough evidence of harm to the U.S. aviation industry to let the Commerce Department go ahead with its investigation.

The Commerce Department is expected to have final decisions over the next four months. It could impose duties on Bombardier CSeries jets that hold 100 to 150 passengers.