Mertens leads Belgium to 2-0 win over Estonia

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Dries Mertens led Belgium a 2-0 victory over Estonia on Friday to give it a dominant position in World Cup qualifying Group H after closest challengers Greece and Bosnia-Herzegovina played out a 0-0 draw.

In a typical end-of-season display, Belgium did just enough to get the three points, with Napoli's Mertens latching on to a fumbled ball by goalkeeper Mihkel Aksalu to put the Belgians ahead in the 30th minute.

The Red Devils played control football for the rest of the game and Nacer Chadli sealed the victory in the 86th minute when he slotted home through the legs of Aksalu, with the assist by Kevin De Bruyne.

Belgium has 16 points from six games and holds a four-point lead over Greece, while third-place Bosnia has 11 points.