Champions Trophy Cricket Glance

Group A

P W T?NR L NRR Pts

x-England 2 2 0 0 0 1.069 4

Bangladesh 3 1 0 1 1? 0.000 3

Australia 2 0 0 2 0 0.000 2

New Zealand 3 0 0 1 2?-1.058 1

Group B

P W T?NR L NRR Pts

India 2 1 0 0 1 1.272 2

South Africa 2 1 0 0 1 1.000 2

Sri Lanka 2 1 0 0 1?-0.879 2

Pakistan 2 1 0 0 1?-1.544 2

x-advances to semifinals

GROUP STAGE Thursday, June 1 London

England 308-2, def. Bangladesh 305-6, by 8 wickets

Friday, June 2 Birmingham

New Zealand 291, vs. Australia 53-3, no result

Saturday, June 3 London

South Africa 299-6, def. Sri Lanka 203, by 96 runs

Sunday, June 4 Birmingham

India 319-3, def. Pakistan 164, by 124 runs (D/L)

Monday, June 5 London

Bangladesh 182, vs. Australia 83-1, no result

Tuesday, June 6 Cardiff

England 310, def. New Zealand 223, by 87 runs

Wednesday, June 7 Birmingham

Pakistan 119-3, def. South Africa 219-8, by 19 runs (D/L)

Thursday, June 8 London

Sri Lanka 322-3, def. India 321-6, by 7 wickets

Friday, June 9 Cardiff

Bangladesh 268-5, def. New Zealand 265-8, by 5 wickets

Saturday, June 10 Birmingham

England vs. Australia, 0930 GMT

Sunday, June 11 London

India vs. South Africa, 0930 GMT

Monday, June 12 Cardiff

Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan, 0930 GMT

SEMIFINALS Wednesday, June 14 Cardiff

1st semifinal, 0930 GMT

Thursday, June 15 Birmingham

2nd semifinal, 0930 GMT

FINAL Sunday, June 18 London

Final, 0930 GMT