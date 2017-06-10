Comerica and DuPont Fabros climb while Endo dives

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Endo International Inc., down $2.29 to $11.49
The Food and Drug Administration asked the company to take its opioid pain drug Opana ER off the market.
Pandora Media Inc., up 10 cents to $8.52
SiriusXM Holdings will make a $480 million investment in the streaming music company.
VeriFone Systems Inc., down 64 cents to $17.68
The maker of terminals for electronic payments cut its forecasts and said it will sell or restructure several businesses.
DuPont Fabros Technology Inc., up $5.44 to $60.80
The data center real estate investment trust agreed to be bought by Digital Realty Trust in an all-stock deal.
Comerica Inc., up $1.88 to $72.67
Banks and other financial firms climbed Friday as bond yields and interest rates rose.
HNI Corp., down $5.64 to $39.27
The maker of office furniture and fireplaces cut its forecasts because of slower sales and falling wholesale revenue.
Infosys Ltd., down 32 cents to $14.95
The business consulting services company denied reports that some of its founders want to sell their stake in the company.
Cloudera Inc., down $3.58 to $19.41
The machine learning and analytics company slumped following its first earnings report as a publicly traded company.