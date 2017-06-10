Judge drops murder charge in woman's death, angering family

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — A judge has dropped a murder charge against a Georgia man who told police his wife died after he pushed her and her head struck a couch. The ruling angered family members and disappointed police.

WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2r3vYh3) that 28-year-old Cynthia "Cynde" Bates died May 6, a day after telling her husband, Jonathan Bates, she wanted a divorce.

A police report says Bates told officers he pushed his wife while his two children were in the room, and her head struck a couch. He said she later began having trouble breathing.

She died the next day, and Jonathan Bates was charged with murder, battery and cruelty to children.

Paulding County Chief Judge Tony Beavers on Tuesday said that he found probable cause only for the battery charge.

It wasn't clear who was representing Bates.