Mexico governors' elections headed toward court appeals

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Opposition parties are vowing to challenge the results of two hotly contested governorship elections in Mexico after final vote counts showed wins for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party.

The leader of the leftist Morena party said Friday he would file appeals seeking to overturn the results from at least five districts where he alleges was fraud.

Morena leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he didn't want to overturn the entire results of last Sunday's governorship elections, nor does he want a new vote.

He said that if the allegedly invalid districts were thrown out, Morena candidate Delfina Gomez would have won.

Also Friday, the conservative National Action Party vowed to challenge final vote counts showing the PRI held on to the governorship of the northern border state of Coahuila.