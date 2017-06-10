  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/06/10 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 126.50 128.75 126.40 126.55 Up .20
Sep 128.60 130.95 128.60 128.85 Up .20
Dec 132.30 134.35 132.25 132.35 Up .20
Mar 135.85 137.90 135.75 135.90 Up .20
May 138.25 140.20 138.15 138.25 Up .25
Jul 140.70 142.15 140.50 140.50 Up .25
Sep 142.65 144.20 142.55 142.55 Up .25
Dec 145.10 145.95 145.00 145.00 Up .25
Mar 147.50 148.35 147.40 147.40 Up .25
May 148.45 Up .25
Jul 149.50 Up .25
Sep 150.35 Up .25
Dec 151.65 151.65 151.55 151.55 Up .25
Mar 153.05 Up .25
May 153.70 Up .90