New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|126.50
|128.75
|126.40
|126.55
|Up
|.20
|Sep
|128.60
|130.95
|128.60
|128.85
|Up
|.20
|Dec
|132.30
|134.35
|132.25
|132.35
|Up
|.20
|Mar
|135.85
|137.90
|135.75
|135.90
|Up
|.20
|May
|138.25
|140.20
|138.15
|138.25
|Up
|.25
|Jul
|140.70
|142.15
|140.50
|140.50
|Up
|.25
|Sep
|142.65
|144.20
|142.55
|142.55
|Up
|.25
|Dec
|145.10
|145.95
|145.00
|145.00
|Up
|.25
|Mar
|147.50
|148.35
|147.40
|147.40
|Up
|.25
|May
|148.45
|Up
|.25
|Jul
|149.50
|Up
|.25
|Sep
|150.35
|Up
|.25
|Dec
|151.65
|151.65
|151.55
|151.55
|Up
|.25
|Mar
|153.05
|Up
|.25
|May
|153.70
|Up
|.90