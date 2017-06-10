Kate Mara strived to get it right as Marine, dog lover

NEW YORK (AP) — Kate Mara says it was a thrill to work with the dogs on the set of her new Marine movie, "Megan Leavey."

Mara plays a K-9 dog handler in the film, which is based on a true story. Her character bonds with her canine partner, Rex, and fights to bring him home after service in Iraq.

The actress is an animal activist who has worked with both Oceana and the Humane Society.