New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jun
|14.39
|14.43
|14.18
|14.27
|Down .07
|Sep
|14.61
|14.61
|14.37
|14.47
|Down .06
|Feb
|15.18
|15.21
|15.00
|15.07
|Down .06
|Apr
|15.14
|15.14
|14.93
|14.99
|Down .06
|Jun
|15.12
|15.12
|14.93
|14.96
|Down .07
|Sep
|15.28
|15.31
|15.12
|15.16
|Down .07
|Feb
|15.72
|15.75
|15.61
|15.61
|Down .08
|Apr
|15.76
|15.78
|15.64
|15.64
|Down .09
|Jun
|15.70
|15.80
|15.64
|15.64
|Down .11
|Sep
|15.78
|Down .11
|Feb
|16.03
|Down .12
|Apr
|16.01
|Down .12