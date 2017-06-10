  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Sugar, US

By  Associated Press
2017/06/10 03:19

New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

SUGAR-WORLD 11
Open High Low Settle Change
Jun 14.39 14.43 14.18 14.27 Down .07
Sep 14.61 14.61 14.37 14.47 Down .06
Feb 15.18 15.21 15.00 15.07 Down .06
Apr 15.14 15.14 14.93 14.99 Down .06
Jun 15.12 15.12 14.93 14.96 Down .07
Sep 15.28 15.31 15.12 15.16 Down .07
Feb 15.72 15.75 15.61 15.61 Down .08
Apr 15.76 15.78 15.64 15.64 Down .09
Jun 15.70 15.80 15.64 15.64 Down .11
Sep 15.78 Down .11
Feb 16.03 Down .12
Apr 16.01 Down .12