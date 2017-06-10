Doctor pleads no contest to killing Yale physician

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A doctor charged with killing a Yale University physician over a workplace dispute has pleaded no contest to lesser charges and agreed to serve 32 years in prison.

Lishan Wang accepted a plea deal Friday in New Haven Superior Court.

The Chinese citizen was charged with murder in the 2010 killing of Dr. Vajinder (vah-JIHN'-der) Toor and with attempted murder for shooting at Toor's pregnant wife outside the couple's Branford home. Toor's wife wasn't hurt.

Authorities say the shooting stemmed from a 2008 workplace dispute at a New York City hospital.

Wang pleaded to reduced charges of manslaughter, attempted assault and gun crimes.

Wang has been under a judge's order to be forcibly medicated for mental illness to remain competent to stand trial.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 22.