Electric vehicle rally sets off in Switzerland

ZURICH (AP) — Drivers in scores of electric vehicles, some in superhero or other quirky get-ups, have embarked on a weeklong trek around Switzerland as part of a green, grassroots movement to draw attention to the fight against global warming.

The World Advanced Vehicle Expedition rally, now in its seventh edition, is the brainchild of an environmentally-minded Swiss former teacher who wants to promote plug-in vehicles over carbon-spewing combustion engines.

The rally takes the teams over 1,600 kilometers (995 miles) in eight days. It started Friday in downtown Zurich with a ceremony among EV enthusiasts and no small number of gawking passers-by.

A total of 112 trucks, cars, motorbikes and three-wheeled contraptions somewhere in-between, all electric-powered, are participating in what's billed as the largest electric vehicle rally of its kind in the world.