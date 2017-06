CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Bangladesh beat New Zealand by five wickets in Champions Trophy Group A on Friday at Sophia Gardens.

Bangladesh 268-5 in 47.2 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 114, Mahmudullah 102 not out; Tim Southee 3-45) def. New Zealand 265-8 in 50 overs (Ross Taylor 63, Kane Williamson 57; Mosaddek Hossain 3-13, Taskin Ahmed 2-43) by five wickets.