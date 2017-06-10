Russia holds Chile to draw ahead of Confederations Cup

MOSCOW (AP) — Chile was held to a 1-1 draw by Russia in a friendly on Friday ahead of the Confederations Cup.

Alexis Sanchez came on as a substitute and used his first touch of the ball to send Mauricio Isla behind the Russian defense and put Chile in front in the 56th minute at CSKA Moscow's VEB Arena.

Russia responded in the 67th when center-back Viktor Vasin scored with a powerful header off Dmitry Kombarov's corner.

The draw against the South American champions will lift Russian morale following mixed recent form and a series of injuries.

Russia starts its Confederations Cup campaign against New Zealand on June 17, while Chile takes on Cameroon a day later in the warmup tournament for the 2018 World Cup.