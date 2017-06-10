Honda to roll out all-new Accord with no V6 option

DETROIT (AP) — Honda says its Accord midsize car will be offered only with four-cylinder or gas-electric hybrid engines when an all-new version comes out later this year.

The company says the smaller engines are sufficient for what its customers want. Only 14 percent of buyers in 2016 bought V-6 Accords.

Honda released some details of the new Accord on Friday. The car will come with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine or a more powerful 2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. A hybrid powertrain is optional. The smaller engine will get a continuously variable transmission, while the larger one will get a new 10-speed automatic transmission. Manual transmissions also are available.

Honda says the new design has a more aggressive stance than previous Accords.

Price and gas mileage and other details will be announced later.