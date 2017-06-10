'Epic week': Hockey, country music collide in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music is always a big draw in Nashville, but the convergence of a major sports championship with one of the city's biggest music events is reaching its crescendo this weekend in Tennessee's capital city.

The Nashville Predators host Game 6 of the NHL Finals on Sunday evening at the same time that the annual CMA Music Festival holds its closing concert headlined by Keith Urban and Brad Paisley.

The honky-tonk lined blocks in between the two venues are expected to be packed with even more fans, and city officials expect 100,000 people to throng the downtown streets.

With enthusiasm for both country and hockey amping up to volumes never before seen in Nashville, the dividing line between the two has become all but indistinguishable.