Artemis Racing reaches America's Cup challenger finals

Artemis Racing of Sweden has clinched a spot in the America's Cup challenger finals by beating SoftBank Team Japan for the fourth straight race.

Led by Olympic gold medalists Nathan Outteridge and Iain Percy, Artemis beat SoftBank Team Japan by 13 seconds on Bermuda's Great Sound on Friday to clinch the series at 5-3.

Artemis had been down 3-1 before winning three races Thursday to reach match point.

Artemis will face Emirates Team New Zealand in the best-of-9 finals starting Saturday for the right to meet two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA in the 35th America's Cup match starting June 17.

Artemis is trying to bounce back from the tragic death of British Olympic star Andrew "Bart" Simpson when its 72-foot catamaran broke apart while training on San Francisco Bay in 2013.