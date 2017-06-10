The Latest: Trump wants faster permitting for major projects

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's infrastructure plans (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he's working to streamline the permit process for infrastructure projects across the country to get them finished faster.

He calls the current process "painfully slow" and "unnecessarily burdensome" and says it's hurting the economy.

He's announcing a new council aimed at helping project managers navigate red tape and an online dashboard that will allow the tracking of major projects through the approval process.

Trump is speaking at the Department of Transportation's headquarters in Washington to an audience that includes members of Congress and state transportation officials.

Trump has pledged to improve the nation's roads, bridges and pipelines. But it remains unclear exactly how he wants to fund the projects beyond vague talk of public-private partnerships, teaming with states and streamlining the approval process.

11:39 a.m.

President Donald Trump says that, thanks to him, U.S. infrastructure will "once again be the envy of the world."

Trump is visiting the Department of Transportation's headquarters to highlight his goal of curbing regulations on infrastructure projects.

Trump says at a round table discussion with White House and state transportation officials that his administration is working to streamline the permitting process.

He claims that, right now, the country's infrastructure is being "laughed" and "scoffed" at and complains that highways take too long to build.

Trump has been promoting vague plans to bolster the country's roads, bridges and waterways in what his aides have dubbed "infrastructure week."

But former FBI Director James Comey's testimony about his interactions with Trump and Russian interference in the U.S. election has dominated the news.