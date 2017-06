KEARNS, Utah (AP) — The Utah Olympic Oval will host the World Single Distance speedskating championships in 2020.

The event from Feb. 13-16 will crown world champions in all of the Olympic long-track speedskating distances.

The International Skating Union said Friday that US Speedskating has been provisionally awarded the four-day event.

The Utah Olympic Oval in suburban Salt Lake City also hosted the event in 2001 and 2007.