Canvassers charged in fake, fraudulent voter registrations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Twelve employees of a voter mobilization group are facing criminal charges accusing them of submitting fraudulent or fake voter registration applications in Indiana last year.

Prosecutors allege in the charges filed Friday that 11 Indiana Voter Registration Project workers created and submitted falsified voter registration applications to meet work quotas. A supervisor for those canvassers also is charged.

All 12 face one count each of procuring or submitting voter registration applications known to be false, fictitious or fraudulent. The 11 canvassers also face one perjury count each. The supervisor faces one counterfeiting charge.

If convicted, each faces up to 2 ½ years in prison.

The Indiana Voter Registration Project faces the same charges as the supervisor.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry says State Police found no evidence of voter fraud.