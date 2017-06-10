Lewis Hamilton fastest in 1st practice at Canadian GP

MONTREAL (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has driven his Mercedes to the fastest time in the first practice at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The five-time champion at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve completed the 4.361 kilometer (2.71 mile) lap in 1 minute, 13.809 seconds. He was about two-tenths of a second faster than Sebastien Vettel's Ferrari. Hamilton's teammate, Valtteri Bottas, was third fastest, just 0.04 seconds behind Vettel.

The opening session was a disappointment for Honda's Fernando Alonso. He stopped on the track with 15 minutes left, reporting heavy steering and a gearbox problem.

Hometown favorite Lance Stroll was 13th best.