Ibrahimovic released by United, will continue rehab at club

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been released by Manchester United after one season at the club.

The decision was announced on Friday by the Premier League, which published the list of players being retained and released by clubs.

The 35-year-old striker damaged knee ligaments in April and is unlikely to be fit again until early 2018.

Ibrahimovic joined United on a one-year deal, with the option of a second season. The extension had not been triggered by the time he got injured.

He will continue his rehabilitation from injury at the club.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in 46 games in all competitions for United last season.