'Angels in America' resonates 25 years later as play, opera

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Kushner's two-part play "Angels in America" is playing to sold-out houses in a star-filled revival in London, and an operatic version gets its New York premiere Saturday at City Opera.

Kushner says his works seem to do best during Republican administrations because there is "an anger in the plays that I think really speaks in times of political mischief of a high order."

He recalls adapter Peter Eotvos asking him to turn his masterwork into an opera libretto. Kusher replied that he didn't know how to a turn a 6 1/2 hour-long play into anything shorter than the Ring Cycle.

Eotvos' wife, Mari Mezei, took about a year to condense "Angels" to an opera of just over 2 hours. It now makes its New York premiere.