Russia says US-led coalition colludes with IS in Syria

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military has accused the U.S.-led coalition in Syria of providing safe corridors for the Islamic State group to leave the area around its stronghold of Raqqa.

Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russian forces in Syria, said earlier this month that IS has made a deal with the Kurdish forces to leave two villages southwest of Raqqa and move toward Palmyra.

Surovikin said Friday the U.S.-coalition along with the allied Kurds "collude with the leaders of the IS, who surrender the areas under their control and head to provinces where Syrian government forces operate." He said Russian forces have struck several IS convoys as they left Raqqa.

Surovikin also criticized the U.S. for trying to block Syrian government forces from taking control of the country's southern border.