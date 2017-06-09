Civil war explosive found at new Atletico Madrid stadium

MADRID (AP) — Police have destroyed an explosive from the Spanish Civil War that was discovered by construction workers outside the new Atletico Madrid stadium.

Workers contacted authorities Friday after coming across the artifact while moving ground about 150 meters (yards) from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in northeastern Madrid.

Police secured the area and detonated the projectile that measured about 50 centimeters (2 feet). Construction resumed after the controlled explosion.

Work is being finalized at the new stadium, which is expected to be inaugurated next season. Atletico played at the Vicente Calderon Stadium for the last five decades.