Attorney in texting suicide case asks for not guilty verdict

Defendant Michelle Carter listens to testimony at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Defense attorney Joseph Cataldo, who represents Michelle Carter, addresses the court during her trial at Taunton District Court in Taun
Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Michael Bates, right, passes defendant Michelle Carter, seated, while approaching the witness stand dur
Bristol County prosecutor Katie Rayburn speaks during the trial of Michelle Carter at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., Thursda
A text on Michelle Carter's phone, stating "Hanging yourself if you do it right, you die instantly because your neck snaps," is display
Defendant Michelle Carter adjusts her hair while her legal team approaches the bench for a sidebar discussion at Taunton District Court
Carolyn McGonagle, a family friend of Conrad Roy III, tries to hold back her emotions as texts are introduced into evidence during the
Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Michael Bates holds an iPhone, which belonged to Conrad Roy III, while on the witness stand during the
TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.
The request for a directed verdict Friday is standard legal procedure.
If the judge rejects the request, the defense is expected to start calling witnesses.
The attorney for Michelle Carter, charged in the July 2014 suicide of Conrad Roy III, told a judge Friday there is insufficient evidence to show that his client caused Roy's death.
The prosecution, which rested Thursday, countered that Carter caused Roy's death through text messages in which she urged him to get back in his vehicle as it filled with carbon monoxide.
Carter, now 20, was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy died.