French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results on Friday at the French Open:

Doubles Men Semifinals

Ryan Harrison, United States, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (16), Colombia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Junior Singles Boys Semifinals

Nicola Kuhn (11), Spain, def. Miomir Kecmanovic (1), Serbia, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (4).

Alexei Popyrin (3), Australia, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.

Girls Semifinals

Claire Liu (6), United States, def. Marta Paigina, Russia, 6-2, 6-0.

Whitney Osuigwe (7), United States, def. Elena Rybakina (11), Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Junior Doubles Boys Semifinals

Vasil Kirkov and Danny Thomas, United States, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, and Michael Vrbensky (4), Czech Republic, 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.

Girls Semifinals

Olesya Pervushina and Anastasia Potapova (2), Russia, def. Ayumi Miyamoto, Japan, and Wang Xiyu, China, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

Wheelchair Singles Men Semifinals

Alfie Hewett, Britain, def. Shingo Kunieda, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Gustavo Fernandez, Argentina, def. Nicolas Peifer, France, 6-2, 6-2.

Women Semifinals

Yui Kamiji (2), Japan, def. Marjolein Buis, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-3.

Sabine Ellerbrock, Germany, def. Aniek van Koot, Netherlands, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).