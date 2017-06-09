Police: 2 suspects arrested for fatally shooting NYC man

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a New York City man was fatally shot after trying to intervene on behalf of a friend in a traffic dispute with two convicted felons who have now been arrested and charged with murder.

The New York Police Department says they've arrested a 52-year old man and a 53-year-old man, both from Queens. They were arrested and charged Thursday.

Police say the men are charged with killing 28-year-old Noel Samuels, of Queens, who was shot in the head on May 27 on a street in South Jamaica and later died at a hospital.

The men have been charged with murder and manslaughter, and other charges.

One of the suspects was convicted of manslaughter in 1988 and released on parole in 2010.