The Latest: Alabama girl, 17, killed in Georgia bus crash

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the crash of a church bus in Georgia (all times local):

8:05 a.m.

Authorities have confirmed the name of a teenage girl killed when a church bus carrying Alabama high school students crashed near Atlanta as the group prepared to embark on a mission trip to Africa.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office early Friday said 17-year-old Sarah Harmening of Huntsville, Alabama, was killed in the crash. At least 10 others were injured.

Police said the Mount Zion Baptist Church bus from Huntsville was headed to the airport Thursday afternoon when it collided with another vehicle on a four-lane road.

Television images from the scene showed the bus on its roof and another car underneath it.

The church asked people for prayers on its Facebook page.

5:30 a.m.

