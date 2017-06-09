Bull on the loose in Denmark injures 6, including 4 children

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say a bull which broke loose from a cattle show has injured six people, including four children.

Police in Odense say two of the children were taken to emergency rooms after the Friday midday incident.

In a statement, police said the bull which had been recaptured, stepped on an 11-month-old girl's head and on a 2-year-old girl's chest. It was not clear how seriously they were injured. A 7-year-old girl suffered a broken leg. Another 7-year-old girl was bruised.

Police say a 50-year-old woman hurt her back and a 58-year-old man had chest pains after falling.

The children were from a nearby schools visiting the annual cattle show in Odense, is 105 miles (170 kilometers) west of Copenhagen.