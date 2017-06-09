Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 9, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;88;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;77;S;7;83%;84%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;106;84;Sunny and very warm;104;84;SW;7;43%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunlit and very hot;102;67;Sunny and not as hot;90;66;W;16;40%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds breaking;77;65;Mostly cloudy, humid;76;66;ENE;9;75%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Heavy showers;65;56;Warmer;71;59;SSE;10;70%;13%;5

Anchorage, United States;A passing shower;66;53;Rain tapering off;61;50;SE;10;77%;84%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, warm;97;72;Plenty of sun;96;72;E;8;23%;4%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;72;47;Mostly sunny;67;47;W;11;41%;43%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, but cool;58;40;Decreasing clouds;62;44;ENE;3;72%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;83;64;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;SSW;7;52%;8%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny;58;53;Clouds and sunshine;61;47;SSW;11;68%;3%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;113;80;Sunny and hot;115;81;NNW;7;13%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sunshine and warm;96;74;Partly sunny;94;75;SSW;6;60%;44%;8

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;82;68;A t-shower in spots;80;68;W;12;72%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Heavy thunderstorms;90;79;Couple of t-storms;90;79;SSW;7;76%;84%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;77;65;Partial sunshine;78;68;WSW;8;64%;2%;7

Beijing, China;Very hot;99;70;Cloudy;86;63;SE;7;16%;3%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;78;52;Partly sunny, nice;82;57;NW;5;42%;67%;6

Berlin, Germany;A strong t-storm;82;55;Not as warm;72;55;NNW;7;57%;14%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;65;50;Mostly cloudy;65;47;SE;7;76%;72%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;86;57;Partly sunny;80;59;SSE;5;64%;21%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Nice with sunshine;80;58;Clouds and sun;77;55;N;12;53%;26%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;68;49;Plenty of sunshine;74;59;S;6;58%;18%;7

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;66;55;Pleasant and warmer;76;59;SSW;5;49%;60%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;80;54;A shower or t-storm;78;55;NW;8;51%;56%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning sunny;58;51;Plenty of sunshine;67;50;NW;9;63%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;89;58;A shower in the a.m.;87;59;NW;5;32%;56%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;83;65;Partly sunny;80;62;W;11;65%;64%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;96;71;Plenty of sun;96;69;N;10;30%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;62;53;Afternoon rain;60;54;NW;20;78%;89%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;71;A t-storm in spots;80;71;ESE;3;66%;64%;10

Chennai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;99;85;Couple of t-storms;100;82;WSW;10;52%;70%;8

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;80;62;Mostly sunny, warm;87;70;SSW;15;48%;5%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;89;81;Showers around;87;80;SW;12;76%;81%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;68;53;Spotty showers;66;51;WNW;7;73%;66%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and delightful;83;75;Partly sunny;82;75;NNW;12;77%;5%;11

Dallas, United States;A morning t-storm;82;71;Mostly sunny;89;70;SSE;10;54%;3%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;87;71;A shower;86;71;SSE;11;71%;73%;6

Delhi, India;Partial sunshine;102;81;Sunny and very warm;102;81;ESE;5;42%;1%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;93;61;Hot with sunshine;94;59;WSW;8;18%;6%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;93;82;A couple of t-storms;96;82;S;7;70%;77%;9

Dili, East Timor;Becoming cloudy;89;75;Clouds and sunshine;89;77;SE;7;62%;44%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;65;54;Spotty showers;68;54;SSW;18;79%;85%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warm;92;65;A shower;88;65;NNE;9;24%;59%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;78;66;Partly sunny, humid;76;68;ENE;10;79%;25%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;79;A t-storm or two;91;80;SE;7;77%;81%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;73;47;A shower in places;70;45;ESE;8;64%;49%;4

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;82;75;Showers and t-storms;87;76;ESE;7;75%;84%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;63;46;Partly sunny;68;48;SW;7;65%;14%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;93;79;Heavy p.m. t-storms;90;79;WSW;8;80%;92%;6

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;90;81;A couple of showers;92;81;SSE;8;68%;65%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;88;74;Spotty showers;86;75;ENE;9;61%;68%;8

Hyderabad, India;A strong t-storm;94;76;A t-storm or two;89;74;W;9;72%;83%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;A thunderstorm;95;73;Partly sunny;97;73;N;12;45%;4%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler, morning rain;68;60;An afternoon shower;70;59;ENE;8;74%;54%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;91;76;A shower or two;92;76;ESE;5;67%;62%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, very hot;109;84;Sunny and very warm;101;83;NNW;13;39%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;66;34;Sunny;61;36;NNW;7;61%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with sunshine;94;55;Mostly sunny;88;56;N;5;12%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;86;Breezy with sunshine;96;86;WSW;15;58%;2%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;82;67;A t-storm or two;84;67;S;5;70%;85%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;110;89;Partly sunny and hot;112;89;SSW;11;19%;31%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warmer with sunshine;78;51;Clouds and sun;76;52;ESE;10;46%;11%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;81;A t-storm in spots;90;80;E;16;57%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;89;69;Mostly sunny;87;69;SW;4;64%;12%;7

Kolkata, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;95;80;A couple of t-storms;93;79;SSE;8;74%;94%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;77;Showers around;92;77;ESE;5;73%;76%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;57;32;Partial sunshine;56;32;N;9;58%;16%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A couple of t-storms;89;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;74;SW;7;79%;76%;3

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;70;62;Mostly cloudy;71;62;S;9;72%;1%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;78;61;Partly sunny, nice;82;62;NNW;10;54%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Some sun, a shower;67;53;Periods of sun;71;56;SSW;15;63%;19%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;75;62;Low clouds breaking;71;59;SSE;15;64%;7%;7

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;83;69;Decreasing clouds;84;69;E;7;73%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mainly cloudy, hot;93;65;Very hot;96;69;NNE;4;29%;1%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;79;A morning shower;85;79;WSW;12;75%;64%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;89;77;A stray shower;91;77;WSW;4;68%;69%;6

Manila, Philippines;Showers and t-storms;88;79;Spotty showers;91;79;ESE;9;71%;92%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;58;45;Variable cloudiness;58;43;NNW;5;81%;2%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;81;56;Partial sunshine;82;56;NW;7;39%;42%;15

Miami, United States;Clearing, a t-shower;87;77;A t-storm or two;84;79;E;7;75%;75%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;70;46;Partly sunny;74;52;WNW;4;52%;33%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;95;78;Clouds and sun;87;77;SSW;14;63%;63%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;55;51;Plenty of sunshine;61;49;WNW;13;69%;2%;2

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;77;55;Turning cloudy;77;67;SSW;1;54%;32%;7

Moscow, Russia;Mainly cloudy;67;55;Cloudy with a shower;68;51;E;6;57%;66%;3

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;88;79;Heavy showers;87;80;W;7;83%;92%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;83;53;Nice with some sun;77;51;NE;7;60%;11%;7

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;80;64;Partly sunny;84;68;SSW;8;52%;20%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;95;65;Sunny and very warm;92;65;NW;10;40%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain, mainly early;74;53;A passing shower;61;50;SW;21;70%;59%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;81;59;Thickening clouds;81;60;NE;8;48%;22%;8

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;62;55;Spotty showers;66;50;SSE;8;75%;69%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;75;53;A quick shower;78;65;SSW;8;63%;51%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;84;77;Partly sunny, nice;84;76;NNW;6;83%;50%;5

Panama City, Panama;Thunderstorms;85;78;A heavy thunderstorm;88;77;NNE;5;82%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;85;76;Rain and drizzle;85;75;E;5;83%;86%;7

Paris, France;Inc. clouds;72;55;Plenty of sunshine;80;61;SE;6;51%;27%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;75;53;Partly sunny;73;54;ENE;8;33%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower;92;78;Heavy p.m. t-storms;91;78;SW;6;71%;85%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;82;74;Plenty of clouds;86;74;SE;14;69%;56%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sunshine;93;74;An afternoon shower;94;74;ESE;5;52%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouding up, warmer;81;56;Sunny intervals;72;52;NNW;7;49%;30%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty showers;86;50;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;WNW;8;26%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;71;53;Showers around;71;51;SW;8;68%;87%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;80;63;Abundant sunshine;84;66;SW;6;58%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;75;A couple of showers;84;74;SE;8;77%;87%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouding up;55;45;A shower or two;57;48;NNE;8;56%;59%;3

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;68;54;Spotty showers;73;55;N;3;61%;75%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;80;65;Turning sunny, nice;71;58;NW;7;56%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;103;78;Sunny and very warm;111;79;NNE;8;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;85;59;Partly sunny;87;60;W;6;42%;3%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Spotty showers;60;53;Clouds, a shower;68;49;NE;6;77%;56%;4

San Francisco, United States;Periods of sun;64;53;Partial sunshine;63;52;WNW;14;60%;23%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;66;Thunderstorms;74;66;ENE;5;83%;87%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;78;A stray shower;86;79;E;10;72%;67%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;73;67;Showers and t-storms;74;66;SE;5;99%;86%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;84;58;More sun than clouds;88;56;N;7;10%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;61;35;Mostly sunny;67;36;E;2;51%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Periods of sun;85;74;A p.m. shower or two;86;74;N;6;73%;77%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;79;55;Nice with some sun;82;57;NNW;7;50%;2%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;62;49;Thundershower;66;49;NNE;6;66%;62%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Couple of t-storms;82;61;Clearing;82;55;NW;5;29%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Rather cloudy;86;73;Humid with downpours;79;72;NE;9;94%;93%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;92;82;A morning t-storm;91;82;SE;8;72%;89%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;71;50;Partly sunny, warmer;78;56;SSW;5;57%;62%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;86;78;A shower in spots;85;75;E;13;73%;67%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;62;50;Spotty showers;66;51;SSE;7;64%;76%;4

Sydney, Australia;Rain tapering off;67;58;Spotty showers;64;57;SSE;10;81%;91%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;91;79;A t-storm in spots;91;79;W;7;68%;47%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;61;45;Spotty showers;65;47;NW;6;70%;62%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;93;69;A stray shower;92;66;NNW;10;22%;43%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;84;63;A t-storm in spots;86;61;NNW;7;46%;64%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;102;72;Sunny and hot;98;74;N;9;15%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;91;72;Mostly sunny, nice;83;71;SSW;8;57%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunlit and pleasant;87;61;Partly sunny;86;63;ENE;5;48%;20%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;76;65;Partly sunny;85;64;ESE;16;44%;32%;8

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;73;58;Variable cloudiness;75;65;SW;9;77%;15%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;83;68;Sunny and pleasant;89;73;E;7;48%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, warmer;94;69;Sunshine and nice;85;66;NNE;9;59%;1%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;86;56;Not as warm;78;51;SE;9;21%;55%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;62;49;A t-storm in spots;62;49;SW;5;65%;68%;4

Vienna, Austria;More sun than clouds;79;60;Partly sunny;76;53;NW;9;50%;27%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of t-storms;89;76;Heavy p.m. t-storms;87;77;ESE;5;77%;88%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;70;54;Spotty showers;75;56;N;5;49%;70%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun, pleasant;78;56;Showers and t-storms;76;56;NW;8;53%;82%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;55;47;Partly sunny;55;48;S;15;71%;21%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy p.m. t-storms;86;78;Thunderstorms;85;78;SSW;10;85%;92%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny and hot;93;61;A t-storm in spots;87;60;NE;6;33%;52%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit