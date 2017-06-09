Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 9, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;S;12;83%;84%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;29;Sunny and very warm;40;29;SW;12;43%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunlit and very hot;39;20;Sunny and not as hot;32;19;W;26;40%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds breaking;25;18;Mostly cloudy, humid;25;19;ENE;15;75%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Heavy showers;18;13;Warmer;22;15;SSE;16;70%;13%;5

Anchorage, United States;A passing shower;19;12;Rain tapering off;16;10;SE;17;77%;84%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, warm;36;22;Plenty of sun;35;22;E;14;23%;4%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;22;8;Mostly sunny;20;9;W;17;41%;43%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, but cool;14;5;Decreasing clouds;17;7;ENE;5;72%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;SSW;11;52%;8%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny;15;12;Clouds and sunshine;16;8;SSW;18;68%;3%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;45;27;Sunny and hot;46;27;NNW;11;13%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sunshine and warm;36;23;Partly sunny;34;24;SSW;9;60%;44%;8

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;28;20;A t-shower in spots;27;20;W;19;72%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Heavy thunderstorms;32;26;Couple of t-storms;32;26;SSW;11;76%;84%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;25;18;Partial sunshine;26;20;WSW;13;64%;2%;7

Beijing, China;Very hot;37;21;Cloudy;30;17;SE;11;16%;3%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;26;11;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;NW;9;42%;67%;6

Berlin, Germany;A strong t-storm;28;13;Not as warm;22;13;NNW;12;57%;14%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;19;10;Mostly cloudy;18;9;SE;11;76%;72%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;30;14;Partly sunny;27;15;SSE;8;64%;21%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Nice with sunshine;27;15;Clouds and sun;25;13;N;19;53%;26%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;20;9;Plenty of sunshine;23;15;S;10;58%;18%;7

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;19;13;Pleasant and warmer;25;15;SSW;8;49%;60%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;27;12;A shower or t-storm;26;13;NW;13;51%;56%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning sunny;15;11;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;NW;14;63%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;32;15;A shower in the a.m.;30;15;NW;8;32%;56%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny;27;17;W;18;65%;64%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;35;22;Plenty of sun;35;20;N;17;30%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;16;12;Afternoon rain;15;12;NW;32;78%;89%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;22;A t-storm in spots;27;22;ESE;6;66%;64%;10

Chennai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;37;29;Couple of t-storms;38;28;WSW;17;52%;70%;8

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;27;17;Mostly sunny, warm;30;21;SSW;24;48%;5%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;31;27;Showers around;30;27;SW;19;76%;81%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;20;12;Spotty showers;19;11;WNW;12;73%;66%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and delightful;28;24;Partly sunny;28;24;NNW;20;77%;5%;11

Dallas, United States;A morning t-storm;28;21;Mostly sunny;32;21;SSE;16;54%;3%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;22;A shower;30;22;SSE;18;71%;73%;6

Delhi, India;Partial sunshine;39;27;Sunny and very warm;39;27;ESE;8;42%;1%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;34;16;Hot with sunshine;34;15;WSW;12;18%;6%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;34;28;A couple of t-storms;35;28;S;12;70%;77%;9

Dili, East Timor;Becoming cloudy;32;24;Clouds and sunshine;32;25;SE;11;62%;44%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;18;12;Spotty showers;20;12;SSW;29;79%;85%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warm;33;18;A shower;31;18;NNE;15;24%;59%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;25;19;Partly sunny, humid;24;20;ENE;17;79%;25%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;SE;10;77%;81%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;23;9;A shower in places;21;7;ESE;12;64%;49%;4

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;28;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;ESE;11;75%;84%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;17;8;Partly sunny;20;9;SW;11;65%;14%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;26;Heavy p.m. t-storms;32;26;WSW;12;80%;92%;6

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;32;27;A couple of showers;33;27;SSE;12;68%;65%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;Spotty showers;30;24;ENE;15;61%;68%;8

Hyderabad, India;A strong t-storm;35;24;A t-storm or two;32;23;W;14;72%;83%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;A thunderstorm;35;23;Partly sunny;36;23;N;19;45%;4%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler, morning rain;20;15;An afternoon shower;21;15;ENE;12;74%;54%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;33;24;A shower or two;33;25;ESE;8;67%;62%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, very hot;43;29;Sunny and very warm;39;28;NNW;21;39%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;1;Sunny;16;2;NNW;11;61%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with sunshine;34;13;Mostly sunny;31;13;N;8;12%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;35;30;Breezy with sunshine;35;30;WSW;24;58%;2%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;28;20;A t-storm or two;29;19;S;8;70%;85%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;43;32;Partly sunny and hot;44;31;SSW;17;19%;31%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warmer with sunshine;26;11;Clouds and sun;24;11;ESE;16;46%;11%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;26;57%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;31;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;SW;7;64%;12%;7

Kolkata, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;35;27;A couple of t-storms;34;26;SSE;12;74%;94%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;25;Showers around;33;25;ESE;8;73%;76%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;14;0;Partial sunshine;13;0;N;14;58%;16%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A couple of t-storms;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;SW;12;79%;76%;3

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;21;17;Mostly cloudy;22;17;S;14;72%;1%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;26;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;NNW;16;54%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Some sun, a shower;20;12;Periods of sun;22;14;SSW;24;63%;19%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;24;17;Low clouds breaking;22;15;SSE;24;64%;7%;7

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;29;20;Decreasing clouds;29;20;E;11;73%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mainly cloudy, hot;34;18;Very hot;36;20;NNE;7;29%;1%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;26;A morning shower;30;26;WSW;20;75%;64%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;A stray shower;33;25;WSW;6;68%;69%;6

Manila, Philippines;Showers and t-storms;31;26;Spotty showers;33;26;ESE;15;71%;92%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;15;7;Variable cloudiness;14;6;NNW;8;81%;2%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;27;13;Partial sunshine;28;14;NW;11;39%;42%;15

Miami, United States;Clearing, a t-shower;31;25;A t-storm or two;29;26;E;11;75%;75%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;21;8;Partly sunny;23;11;WNW;6;52%;33%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;35;25;Clouds and sun;31;25;SSW;23;63%;63%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;13;10;Plenty of sunshine;16;10;WNW;21;69%;2%;2

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;25;13;Turning cloudy;25;19;SSW;2;54%;32%;7

Moscow, Russia;Mainly cloudy;19;13;Cloudy with a shower;20;11;E;9;57%;66%;3

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;31;26;Heavy showers;30;27;W;11;83%;92%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;12;Nice with some sun;25;10;NE;11;60%;11%;7

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;27;18;Partly sunny;29;20;SSW;12;52%;20%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;35;19;Sunny and very warm;33;18;NW;17;40%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain, mainly early;23;12;A passing shower;16;10;SW;34;70%;59%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;Thickening clouds;27;15;NE;13;48%;22%;8

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;16;13;Spotty showers;19;10;SSE;13;75%;69%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;24;12;A quick shower;26;19;SSW;12;63%;51%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;25;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;NNW;10;83%;50%;5

Panama City, Panama;Thunderstorms;29;25;A heavy thunderstorm;31;25;NNE;8;82%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;29;25;Rain and drizzle;29;24;E;9;83%;86%;7

Paris, France;Inc. clouds;22;13;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;SE;9;51%;27%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;24;12;Partly sunny;23;12;ENE;13;33%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower;34;26;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;26;SW;10;71%;85%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;28;23;Plenty of clouds;30;23;SE;22;69%;56%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sunshine;34;23;An afternoon shower;35;23;ESE;8;52%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouding up, warmer;27;13;Sunny intervals;22;11;NNW;12;49%;30%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty showers;30;10;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;WNW;13;26%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;22;12;Showers around;22;11;SW;13;68%;87%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;27;17;Abundant sunshine;29;19;SW;10;58%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;24;A couple of showers;29;24;SE;12;77%;87%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouding up;13;7;A shower or two;14;9;NNE;13;56%;59%;3

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;20;12;Spotty showers;23;13;N;5;61%;75%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;18;Turning sunny, nice;22;15;NW;12;56%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;25;Sunny and very warm;44;26;NNE;14;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;30;15;Partly sunny;31;16;W;10;42%;3%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Spotty showers;15;12;Clouds, a shower;20;9;NE;9;77%;56%;4

San Francisco, United States;Periods of sun;18;12;Partial sunshine;17;11;WNW;22;60%;23%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;19;Thunderstorms;23;19;ENE;8;83%;87%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;26;A stray shower;30;26;E;16;72%;67%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;23;19;Showers and t-storms;23;19;SE;7;99%;86%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;29;15;More sun than clouds;31;14;N;12;10%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;16;2;Mostly sunny;19;2;E;3;51%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Periods of sun;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;N;9;73%;77%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;26;13;Nice with some sun;28;14;NNW;11;50%;2%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;17;9;Thundershower;19;10;NNE;9;66%;62%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Couple of t-storms;28;16;Clearing;28;13;NW;9;29%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Rather cloudy;30;23;Humid with downpours;26;22;NE;15;94%;93%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;33;28;A morning t-storm;33;28;SE;12;72%;89%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;22;10;Partly sunny, warmer;25;13;SSW;8;57%;62%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;30;26;A shower in spots;30;24;E;21;73%;67%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;17;10;Spotty showers;19;11;SSE;12;64%;76%;4

Sydney, Australia;Rain tapering off;20;14;Spotty showers;18;14;SSE;16;81%;91%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;W;11;68%;47%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;16;7;Spotty showers;18;8;NW;9;70%;62%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;A stray shower;33;19;NNW;16;22%;43%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;A t-storm in spots;30;16;NNW;12;46%;64%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;39;22;Sunny and hot;37;23;N;14;15%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;33;22;Mostly sunny, nice;28;22;SSW;13;57%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunlit and pleasant;31;16;Partly sunny;30;17;ENE;8;48%;20%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny;29;18;ESE;27;44%;32%;8

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;23;14;Variable cloudiness;24;18;SW;14;77%;15%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;E;11;48%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, warmer;35;20;Sunshine and nice;30;19;NNE;14;59%;1%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;30;13;Not as warm;26;10;SE;14;21%;55%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;17;9;A t-storm in spots;17;9;SW;8;65%;68%;4

Vienna, Austria;More sun than clouds;26;15;Partly sunny;25;12;NW;14;50%;27%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of t-storms;31;24;Heavy p.m. t-storms;31;25;ESE;7;77%;88%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;21;12;Spotty showers;24;14;N;8;49%;70%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun, pleasant;26;13;Showers and t-storms;25;13;NW;13;53%;82%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;13;8;Partly sunny;13;9;S;25;71%;21%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy p.m. t-storms;30;26;Thunderstorms;29;25;SSW;15;85%;92%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny and hot;34;16;A t-storm in spots;31;16;NE;9;33%;52%;9

