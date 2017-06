ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish hospital says Azerbaijan's energy minister has died in Istanbul while receiving treatment following a heart attack.

Istanbul's Florence Nightingale Hospital said Friday that Natig Aliyev, 69, died at the hospital a day earlier.

It said the cause of death was a brain hemorrhage that developed suddenly.

He had been flown to Istanbul for treatment on June 5, two days after suffering a heart attack in Baku, the hospital said.