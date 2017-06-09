Hoffenheim signs coach, sporting director to long-term deals

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim has rewarded coach Julian Nagelsmann and sporting director Alexander Rosen with new contracts after the club's best Bundesliga season.

Hoffenheim says Nagelsmann, the youngest coach in the league at 29, has extended his contract to 2021. Rosen signed a deal to 2020.

Hoffenheim chief executive Peter Goerlich says "together, they have succeeded in forming a very effective team with their commitment on a tight financial budget."

Hoffenheim finished fourth in the Bundesliga to secure a Champions League playoff spot. The club was fighting relegation when Nagelsmann took over in February 2016. He was named the German soccer federation's coach of the year for 2016.