Taiwan is No.1 with Japanese gourmets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is the country with the tastiest food according to Japanese gourmets, vaulting ahead of Italy and South Korea in a poll by Japan’s Rakuten Travel website.

The site interviewed 1,155 people in Japan between April 5 and 13 about their favorite country or region for food.

Taiwan emerged on top with 166 votes, coming far ahead of both European culinary paradises such as France and Spain, as well as Asian gourmet hotspots like Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore.

Taiwan’s steamed dumplings, braised pork rice and braised beef noodles were typical local delicacies that tempted the palate of Japanese travelers, helping the island to win the poll.

Italy came up more than 50 votes short, gaining a second place with 119 points. The country is a popular destination for Japanese who want to taste the authentic versions of pizza, spaghetti and sausages, Rakuten said.

South Korea finished third with exactly 100 votes, with ginseng chicken soup a healthy favorite.

Spain with its paella ended at No.4, Thailand with its spicy cuisine at No.5, Hong Kong and its Cantonese classics at No.6 and France, the favorite of many Europeans, at No.7.

A somewhat surprising appearance at No.8 was made by the American state of Hawaii, a popular holiday destination for many Japanese. Vietnam’s moderate cuisine with its Chinese and French influences suits the Japanese palate well, helping the country finish at No.9.

Rakuten’s poll of favorite gourmet destinations for Japanese was rounded off with the multicultural city-state of Singapore, with its mix of Chinese, Malay and Indian cuisine.