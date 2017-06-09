AP PHOTOS: Colors from the French Open

Guest watch a match on Chatrier court during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 4, 2017 in Pa
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 6, 2017 file photo workers remove water from the tarpaulin covering the court as rain showers suspended th
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 6, 2017 file photo a hostess removes seat cushion as rain delays the play between France's Kristina Mladen
FILE - In this Saturday, June 3, 2017 file photo spectators take cover under umbrellas as third round matches were suspended because of
FILE - In this Sunday, May 28, 2017 file photo spectators sitting in folding chairs watch a match during the French Open tennis tournam
A woman attends the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 4, 2017 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena
FILE - In this Sunday, May 28, 2017 file photo spectators walk the stadium grounds during first round matches of the French Open tennis
FILE - In this Sunday, June 4, 2017 file photo Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic returns the ball to Germany's Carina Witthoeft d
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 6, 2017 file photo rainbow sits in the sky over covered courts as rain showers suspended the quarterfinal
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017 file photo ball girls look from the underground press area as Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia play
A woman strolls in the alleys during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 4, 2017 in Paris. (AP
FILE - In this Saturday, June 3, 2017 file photo a ball flies over the net as South Africa's Kevin Anderson plays against Britain's Kyl
A Hostess and host wait to welcome spectators at the Roland Garros stadium where the French Open tennis tournament is taking place in P
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017 file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to serve against Netherlands' Robin Haase during their
FILE - In this Sunday, May 28, 2017 file photo a spectator watches Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic playing Julia Boserup, of the U.
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 7, 2017 file photo prints of the player's shoes are seen on the clay as France's Caroline Garcia, rear,
Visitors rest on deck chairs during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 4, 2017 in Paris. (AP
FILE - In this Sunday, June 4, 2017 file photo tennis lovers wait for players to exit courts during the French Open tennis tournament a
FILE - In this Monday, June 5, 2017 file photo Britain's Andy Murray serves against Russia Karen Khachanov during their fourth round ma
Spectators watch Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic playing Romania's Simona Halep during their semifinal match of the French Open
FILE - In this Sunday, June 4, 2017 file photo spectators crowd around a bronze plaque of French tennis player Suzanne Lenglen at the F
FILE - In this Friday, June 2, 2017 file photo Spain's Garbine Muguruza serves the ball to Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva during their t
Spectators gather in the stands on a court for a match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, Fra
A spectator applauds after Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko defeated Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland during their semifinal match of the Frenc
PARIS (AP) — The distinctive red clay. The quintessentially Parisian style. The French Open.
Not only is the tennis tournament at Roland Garros the zenith of the clay-court season, but it has a flair all its own, starting with the bright red surface it is played on.
Despite the concrete look from the outside, there is a sea of color on the inside. The red clay is the main attraction, but the unassuming deck chairs and even the chic uniforms of the hosts and hostesses add to the elegance.
Even some of the spectators wear complimentary Roland Garros Panama hats, a touch flair that would be lacking anywhere else.
It's not a new phenomenon. There's a glamour and flamboyance at the French Open that harks back to the days of Suzanne Lenglen -- a player held in such high esteem in France that the second court at Roland Garros was renamed in her honor 20 years ago.
Wimbledon, the Australian Open and the U.S. Open all have their own defining features, to be sure, but Roland Garros does have that certain "je ne sais quoi."