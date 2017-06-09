NZ wins toss, bats against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy cricket on Friday at Sophia Gardens.

The loser of the Group A match is out of the tournament. The winner can advance to the semifinals depending on the result of the England-Australia game at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Both New Zealand and Bangladesh have one point after two games, one point behind Australia. England, which has already clinched a semifinal spot, leads on four points.

The start of play in the Welsh capital was put back an hour to 1030 GMT due to a wet outfield after heavy rain on Thursday. After early showers, the forecast is brighter for the rest of Friday, and the match — for now — is still at 50 overs per side.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson said it was a "very dry" pitch.

New Zealand, which won the tournament in 2000, kept the same team from its abandoned opener against Australia, and an 87-run defeat to England.

Bangladesh opted for an extra bowler in pacer Taskin Ahmed, and included Mosaddek Hossain. Imrul Kayes and Mehedi Hasan were left out.

___

Lineups:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.