Ex-Russia coach Slutsky hired by relegated Hull

HULL, England (AP) — Former Russia coach Leonid Slutsky has been hired as manager of second-tier English club Hull, marking his first coaching stint outside his native country.

Hull said on Friday that the 46-year-old Slutsky will arrive at the northern club next week subject to international clearance, adding that planning for next season was already underway.

Slutsky stood down as coach of Russia following the 2016 European Championship. He has also managed CSKA Moscow — where he won three Russian titles — and FC Moscow and Krylia Sovetov.

Hull was relegated from the Premier League last month after one season back in the top flight.