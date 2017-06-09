WildAid: Happy World Oceans Day!

(INDONESIA / WILDAID) - With your support, WildAid is answering the call for stronger safeguarding and enforcement of the world's marine protected areas - designated sanctuaries that are vital for mantas, sea turtles, sharks and other marine animals.

For World Oceans Day this year, we are celebrating our partnership with Misool Foundation in Raja Ampat, Indonesia. Situated in a remote corner of Indonesia, Raja Ampat’s coral reefs lie at the epicenter of marine biodiversity, in the heart of the Coral Triangle. The region is home to 75% of the world’s known coral species, and more than 1,500 species of fish.

For over 10 years, WildAid and Misool Foundation have protected these pristine seas through regular ranger patrols, community outreach and alternative livelihoods for fishers resulting in:

An 86% reduction in illegal fishing within the Misool Marine Reserve;

An increase of fish biomass of, on average, 250% in a six-year period;

A 25x increase in shark numbers inside the NTZ compared to directly outside;

The launch of a Community Recycling Program that processes two tons of garbage per day;

The construction of a Kindergarten for a local village and the creation of two libraries;

The launch of a manta ray research program designed to study, educate, inspire and protect, with over 700 individual mantas in its database;

And an expansion of Misool's work to one of the world’s largest manta ray fisheries in central Indonesia where we've achieved: A reduction of over 80% in the number of Mantas killed in 2016 compared to 2015; And engagement of more than 250 Manta fishermen in alternative livelihoods.



Due to this incredible partnership, Misool’s reefs remain remarkably intact, providing a sanctuary for manta rays, sharks, sea turtles, whales and pristine coral reefs. However, overfishing, destructive fishing practices, sea turtle egg harvesting, shark finning, manta hunting and even dynamite fishing threaten to destroy this unique ecosystem.

You can help us preserve this pristine marine habitat this World Oceans Day by donating to our campaign. A WildAid donor will match online contributions up to a total of $25,000 through June 9 to support marine protection in Indonesia.