The Latest: Heavy weapons killing many civilians in Mosul

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — The Latest on developments concerning Iraq (all times local):

12:40 a.m.

Several rights organizations are warning that large numbers of civilians are being killed and injured in western Mosul because Iraqi and U.S.-backed coalition forces are relying on the use of heavy weapons.

The forces are working to push Islamic State group militants from the city.

Heavy ordnance, such as 500-pound (227-kilogram) air-delivered bombs, are causing excessive and disproportionate damage to civilian life and property, which is prohibited under international humanitarian law, organizations including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the Center for Civilians in Conflict warned.

Their report was released Thursday.

___

11:25 a.m.

Turkey is criticizing Iraqi Kurdish officials' decision to hold a referendum in Iraq's autonomous northern region, calling it "a grave mistake."

In a statement released Friday, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said Iraq's territorial integrity was a "precondition" for lasting stability for the country and called on Iraqi Kurds to be part of efforts to strengthen Iraq's unity.

This week, Masoud Barzani, the president of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, announced plans for a referendum on Sept. 25 on whether to secede from Iraq. The vote would be held in three governorates that make up the Kurdish region and in the areas that are disputed by the Kurdish and Iraqi governments.

Turkey, which is battling a Kurdish insurgency on its territory, is strongly opposed to moves toward Kurdish independence.